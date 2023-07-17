A Salem contractor has been sentenced to a year in jail for taking a deposit for costs associated with a construction job and spending the money on personal items, prosecutors said.
Thomas Gioseffi, 69, of Salem, owned and operated the general contracting company Gio Realty, LLC.
An investigation by the Attorney General's Office’s Consumer Protection and Antitrust Bureau showed that on Nov. 11, 2019, Gioseffi and a homeowner identified in court documents as D.C. signed a contract to build D.C.’s residence.
On Nov. 11, 2019, and Nov. 25, 2019, Gioseffi collected $50,000 in deposit funds from D.C. After obtaining D.C’s money, Gioseffi spent it on other projects and personal expenses. The investigation also revealed that on April 22, 2020, Gioseffi requested a construction loan disbursement of $34,150 to pay a subcontractor for performing site work.
Gioseffi received the disbursement from D.C.’s construction loan on April 29, 2020. After receiving the disbursement, Gioseffi did not pay the subcontractor for site work, and spent most of the money on other projects and on personal expenses.
For these actions, Gioseffi pleaded guilty to theft by unauthorized taking and theft by misapplication.
On the theft by unauthorized taking charge, Gioseffi was sentenced to 12 months in prison, stand committed. On the theft by misapplication charge, Gioseffi was sentenced to serve between 2 to 4 years in prison, all of which is suspended for 4 years from his date of release.
As a condition of the suspended sentence, Gioseffi was ordered to pay $84,150 in restitution to D.C. and is enjoined from soliciting or accepting any advance payment for the duration of his suspended sentence.