A Salem father’s court battle over the sudden closure of schools during the coronavirus pandemic was dealt a blow last week, but the legal wrangling continues as he pushes for students and staff to return to the classroom in the fall.
Rockingham County Superior Court Judge Andrew Schulman denied a preliminary injunction sought by Shawn Devine, who sued Gov. Chris Sununu, the state Department of Education, the Salem School District and School Administrative Unit 57 in May.
Devine claimed Sununu exceeded his statutory authority and issued invalid emergency orders that forced students into remote learning, which he argues was inadequate and proved detrimental to his 15-year-old daughter as she finished her sophomore year at Salem High School.
The state insists that the actions taken by the governor and education officials were appropriate given the public health emergency that prompted the closure of all New Hampshire schools in March.
In his order denying the injunction, Schulman wrote that because Salem seniors have already graduated and school is now on summer recess, Devine’s request to reopen schools and force students, teachers and staff to return until they serve out the full number of days in a school year is moot.
Schulman also ruled that the preliminary injunction would be “sharply contrary to public interest” and that the “balance of equities and hardships strongly militates against the plaintiff and in favor of the defendants.”
But the injunction denial doesn’t mean the case is over.
Schulman has yet to rule on a motion filed by the state Attorney General’s office to dismiss the lawsuit.
Robert Fojo, Devine’s Bedford lawyer, said Thursday that he plans to ask the judge to reconsider the injunction request.
“The ultimate result is we want school to open in the fall without restrictions,” said Fojo, who has maintained that coronavirus never created an emergency in New Hampshire.
Among other things, the suit accuses Sununu and the Department of Education of fundamentally altering the way in which school districts educate students “seemingly overnight without a hint of explanation or notice to the public.”
“Their conduct violates both applicable statutory authorities and the department’s administrative rules as well as the plaintiff’s fundamental right to an education under the New Hampshire Constitution,” the suit said.
In its motion to dismiss, the state argues that the governor has broad power during emergencies to take critical steps to protect the public under state law and that he did so under his emergency orders.
The state also claims that Devine’s daughter’s constitutional right to an adequate education wasn’t violated, but even if the governor’s orders infringed on that right, “an executive’s decision to exercise emergency powers in the face of a rapidly evolving public health crisis is entitled to considerable deference.”
The state wrote that courts only interfere in a case like this when the “executive’s actions were not taken in good faith or if there is no factual basis for the executive to believe that a restriction he imposed was necessary. The plaintiffs fail to allege facts which would support a finding that the governor acted in bad faith or without sufficient factual support when he declared a state of emergency and required schools to transition to temporary remote instruction due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”