A 22-year-old Salem man with ties to a neo-Nazi group is the latest person from New Hampshire charged for being part of the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

Charges against Richard Zachary Ackerman include accusations of throwing a water bottle at police and stealing a U.S. Capitol Police helmet, which he called a “war trophy” and took back to New Hampshire, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.