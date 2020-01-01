PLAISTOW -- School Administrative Unit 55 has asked a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Superintendent Earl Metzler, who claims he hasn’t been paid enough for compensatory time.
In a motion to dismiss the case, lawyers for the SAU argue that Metzler isn’t entitled to additional compensatory time under any state or federal laws.
Metzler, who earns $175,882 a year and is the highest paid public school superintendent in the state, filed the lawsuit against the SAU in November after he was paid at a straight time rate.
He accuses the SAU, which serves Hampstead and the Timberlane Regional School District, of failing to pay him at a time and a half rate for working on non-scheduled work days, like holidays and weekends,
Among other things, Metzler argues that he’s entitled to be paid the full amount of his accrued compensatory time at a time and a half rate under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA).
In its motion filed on Dec. 20 in Rockingham County Superior Court, the SAU describes Metzler as a “highly compensated, salaried employee” who is classified as an “exempt” employee under the FLSA and therefore isn’t entitled to a time and a half rate for compensatory time.
The time and a half rate, the SAU argues, is a federal law provision that applies to “employees not as well compensated as a superintendent of schools.”
“Despite this, plaintiff (Metzler) seeks for the court to accord him treatment reserved for non-exempt workers and to award him additional pay for his compensatory time to which he is not entitled under law, over and above the straight time compensation he has already received. The FLSA and applicable federal regulations make clear that compensatory time for exempt employees, if the employer chooses to offer this benefit at all, can be paid out at any rate of the employer’s choosing. The SAU paid this time out at the employee’s straight time rate, which federal regulations specifically allow,” said the motion filed by SAU attorney Debra Weiss Ford.
The suit seeks compensatory time at a time and a half rate along with “liquidated damages” and attorney’s fees.
Metzler didn’t provide a specific dollar amount that he hopes to be awarded in the lawsuit, but school officials have estimated that it would be at least another $50,000. That would be in addition to the more than $100,000 that he has received in payouts for compensatory time since 2015.
Metzler’s suit was brought several months after the SAU Board voted to no longer allow the superintendent and other salaried employees to earn compensatory time.
Following the change, Metzler requested payment of his accrued time.
“At that point, it was determined that payments of Dr. Metzler’s compensatory time had been paid at a rate of straight time, not at one-and-one-half hours (time and a half),” said the suit, which was filed through Metzler’s attorney, C. Kevin Leonard.
While he fights the SAU over his pay, Metzler is also a candidate being considered for a $300,000-a-year job as school superintendent for Hillsborough County in Tampa, Fla. He has insisted that the potential job opportunity has nothing to do with his legal battle over compensatory time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.