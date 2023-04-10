Lawyers during break
Buy Now

Manchester lawyer Elizabeth Ewing consults with fellow attorney Michael Tierney, and Samuel Garland, chief of the Attorney General Civil Litigation Unit, during a trial recess.

 Mark Hayward/Union Leader

BRENTWOOD -- An adequate education costs $9,900 a year per student, more than two and half times what New Hampshire provides, a lawyer for the 18 school districts suing the over education aid said during the first day of trial Monday.

"There is no place in the state where an adequate education can be delivered for less than $4,000 per student," said Elizabeth Ewing, one of two lawyers representing the school districts.