KEENE — City high school students will be able to sleep-in next school year after Cheshire Superior Court Judge David Ruoff refused to impose an injunction sought by the Monadnock School District against the Keene School District.
Monadnock wanted to stop Keene’s plans to institute a later start time because, Monadnock said, it violates an agreement between the two districts regarding Keene’s Cheshire Career Center. Ruoff decided in a ruling released Wednesday that the best place to sort out the dispute isn’t in court, but through arbitration.
“The Court finds the issuance of a preliminary injunction is inappropriate at this juncture, as the parties have agreed to resolve this dispute in arbitration pursuant to (the districts’) agreement,” Ruoff wrote.
The Swanzey-based Monadnock School District filed the lawsuit against Keene over the later start times for the middle school and high school, saying the planned 8:30 a.m. start time starting in September 2020 would prevent Monadnock students from being able to access the Cheshire Career Center in Keene. Keene has an agreement to provide career center classes for Monadnock and the Fall Mountain Regional School District, though Keene is the only district changing its morning schedule.
Monadnock’s attorney, Megan Carrier, told Ruoff during a hearing last month that Monadnock sought an injunction to stop Keene’s later bell.
“We’re not trying to delay for the sake of delay; we just want to make sure no student rights are impacted,” Carrier said.
Keene’s attorney, Dan Deschenes, said the contract between Keene, Monadnock and Fall Mountain is clear that disputes go to arbitration with a New Hampshire Department of Education hearing officer. Ruoff agreed with this take, especially as both sides are not in the arbitration process.
Ruoff cited Keene’s willingness to make sure Monadnock students are not negatively impacted by the change as one of the reasons an injunction is not needed. Deschenes said in court that Keene is prepared to offer all of the classes for Monadnock students going to the career center on a schedule that will allow them to get to Keene despite the different start times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.