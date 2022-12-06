NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — A New Hampshire contractor accused of stealing thousands of dollars from seven area property owners pleaded guilty to charges of larceny over $1,200 Monday in Newburyport District Court and was sentenced to 18 months in jail.

Robert Merrill, 32, of Seabrook, saw all but 60 days of his sentence suspended for two years while on probation. Judge Peter Doyle gave Merrill credit for 60 days already served behind bars.