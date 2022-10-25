A California businessman has pleaded guilty in federal court to bank and wire fraud, for misusing federal loans during the COVID-19 pandemic -- in one instance spending more than $100,000 on a luxury automobile.

Pierre Rogers, 44, of Irvine, California, and his business partner filed false application and IRS documents to obtain loans under the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office in Concord.