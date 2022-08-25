A Derry woman was sentenced to time served and probation on Thursday after she and two others pleaded guilty to wire fraud, with prosecutors alleging a Keene-based group operated what amounted to an unlicensed cryptocurrency exchange.
Renee Spinella of Derry was sentenced in federal court on Thursday to time served. Spinella is one of three people who pleaded guilty to wire fraud in the alleged scheme. In plea agreements, each has said they opened bank accounts and told bank employees that those accounts would be used to receive donations to churches such as the “Crypto Church of NH.” The “church” accounts, prosecutors allege, were used to run a cryptocurrency exchange where buyers used dollars to buy Bitcoins.
Prosecutors said Spinella opened an account at Service Credit Union in January 2018 that took in more than $78,000 before bank officials closed the account in June 2018.
Spinella is the second defendant sentenced to time served, with her husband Andrew Spinella expected to be sentenced soon. The Spinellas and the man known as Nobody all pleaded guilty earlier this year to a single count of wire fraud each. Prosecutors alleged each of them opened bank accounts and told bank officials the accounts were for churches, but the accounts were actually used for the cryptocurrency exchange business.
Prosecutors allege the exchange was run by Ian Freeman of Keene, allegedly under the pretense that money flowing through the exchange was donations to churches. Prosecutors say the exchange was not licensed, and offered anonymity in exchange for a higher-than-normal transaction fee for purchases of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin.
Prosecutors alleged the clients included a thief who had targeted an 80-year-old woman in a “romance scam.”
Freeman and another defendant, Aria DiMezzo, are headed toward trial. The two are seeking to have some of the charges against them dropped. An attorney representing DiMezzo is arguing the federal government did not have regulatory authority over cryptocurrency during the time of the alleged offenses, and is questioning the method used to analyze cryptocurrency transactions.
In a sentencing memorandum, prosecutors said the Service Credit Union account was only one of many Spinella opened for the exchange. They said she also managed bitcoin transactions and picked up cash from the Bitcoin “ATMs” installed at a handful of businesses around New Hampshire.
Spinella’s defense attorney said she had an unstable childhood, and found herself living with Freeman when she was between the ages of 16 and 19, when Freeman would have been in his mid-30s. Her attorney also noted that she was between the ages of 19 and 24 when prosecutors allege the exchange was running, and asked the judge to take her youth into account.
Spinella was sentenced to time served and three years of probation, during which time she is not supposed to work in the cryptocurrency field. Her husband is set to be sentenced in the coming days, and his attorneys are also seeking a sentence of time served and a year on probation.