BITCOIN

The bitcoin logo at a store in Hong Kong on Feb. 10, 2022.  

 Paul Yeung/Bloomberg

A Derry woman was sentenced to time served and probation on Thursday after she and two others pleaded guilty to wire fraud, with prosecutors alleging a Keene-based group operated what amounted to an unlicensed cryptocurrency exchange.

Renee Spinella of Derry was sentenced in federal court on Thursday to time served. Spinella is one of three people who pleaded guilty to wire fraud in the alleged scheme. In plea agreements, each has said they opened bank accounts and told bank employees that those accounts would be used to receive donations to churches such as the “Crypto Church of NH.” The “church” accounts, prosecutors allege, were used to run a cryptocurrency exchange where buyers used dollars to buy Bitcoins.