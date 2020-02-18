PLAISTOW — Calling Plaistow Circuit Court the least secure court building in the state, court officials said Tuesday that the courthouse will close by the end of June.
According to the state’s plan, the six towns served by the Plaistow court will have their cases handled by circuit courts in either Brentwood or Salem beginning July 1.
The change was announced at a meeting at the Plaistow court Tuesday attended by circuit court judges, court clerks, police chiefs, lawyers and other local representatives.
“We need to step up and accept the fact that this is not an appropriate facility,” said Circuit Court Judge Sharon DeVries, who has heard many cases in the Plaistow court over the years.
In addition to handicapped-accessibility issues, an assessment by the U.S. Marshals Service revealed “several alarming security concerns.”
Concerns included a prison holding cell with multiple security deficiencies and a lack of security from the lobby leading into the court clerk’s office space.
The assessment also found “significant and dangerous” deficiencies within the courtroom that included a cramped defense table that is “dangerously” close and “slightly more than lunging distance to the bench/judge.”
“It just doesn’t seem like it’s feasible to continue court operations here,” New Hampshire Circuit Court Administrative Judge David King said.
King pointed out that the Plaistow court handles about 1.5 percent of the total volume of circuit court cases and there are only four other courts that are smaller and they’re located in northern New Hampshire.
Under the plan, the Salem court will take over cases from Atkinson, Hampstead and Plaistow while the Brentwood court will handle Danville, Kingston and Newton cases.
The only opposition to the plan came from police and town officials from Plaistow, which is the town that will be most affected because its officers will now have to travel more than 10 miles to have their cases heard in Salem Circuit Court.
In addition, Plaistow will lose the more than $45,000 the state pays a year to rent the town-owned building; it has served as the circuit court, formerly known as district court, for many years.
Plaistow Town Manager Mark Pearson said he had hoped the state would find a new location to keep the courthouse in Plaistow.
He said he was under the impression after a meeting last March that the state was interested in looking for another site in Plaistow.
But Sarah Lineberry, administrator for the Bureau of Court Facilities, insisted that the state never promised Plaistow that it would keep a courthouse in town.
Plaistow Police Chief Doug Mullin expressed concern about the additional costs to send his officers to Salem because it’s something he didn’t anticipate in his latest budget proposal. He estimated it would cost $10,000 to $15,000 in overtime for the officers.
“This is really going to impact my budget,” he said.
Pearson questioned whether a busy court like Salem will be able to handle the influx of cases from Plaistow.
Kathleen Tripp, clerk of court for Salem and Plaistow, said she doesn’t think it’ll be a problem.
“I feel pretty strongly that Salem would be able to absorb it just fine,” she said.