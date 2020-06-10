Damien Seace, the self-described Nazi who bludgeoned his girlfriend to death in her Manchester housing authority apartment last summer, will spend the rest of his life in jail, after pleading guilty on Wednesday to first-degree murder.
Seace, 36, took the unusual step of pleading guilty to a crime that carries a mandatory life sentence in prison. Had he taken the case to trial, he would have received the same sentence if proven guilty.
During a lengthy soliloquy from a video hookup at the New Hampshire State Prison, Seace lamented that he killed his best friend. He said he wanted to die in prison, that he was physically and emotionally abused as a child, and a “true war child” who carries a lot of anger.
He said he has a “little bit of racist ideology,” which he said is his right, and that Christianity amounted to mental enslavery.
“I’m surprised I’m not a serial killer,” Seace said.
Last July, Seace broke down the door of girlfriend Jennifer Seace, who lived in the Pariseau high-rise, and beat her to death with the leg of a broken piece of furniture.
The high-profile murder exposed problems with security in housing authority buildings and with the willingness of Hillsborough County prosecutors to let victims recant stories of abuse.
Earlier that year, prosecutors dropped felony charges against Seace after Burpee had rescinded a felony domestic violence complaint. That was one of the factors that New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald cited when he seized prosecutorial functions from Hillsborough County Attorney Michael Conlon. MacDonald restored Conlon’s full oversight of the office earlier this week.
Shortly after the Burpee murder, the New Hampshire Union Leader detailed issues with security in housing authority projects, including a lack of deadbolts on apartment doors.
In November, MHRA Director Kathy Naczas said the Manchester Fire Department had recommended a swing-safety latch for housing authority apartments and that the housing authority was moving forward with installation.
The housing authority also said it was also hiring a combination of special-duty Manchester police and private security guards to patrol the properties. Naczas did not immediately return an email on Wednesday.
Seace did not appear intent on mounting a defense, despite several possible strategies.
During the hearing on Wednesday, defense attorneys told Superior Court Judge William Delker that Seace had been considering a guilty plea on the first-degree charge for several months.
Public defender Paul Borchardt said the defense team considered an insanity defense but never felt there was enough to pursue it. And even though Delker had authorized funds for an expert to pursue a defense of voluntary intoxication, Seace did not pursue that defense.
“They never indicated they were interested (in a plea bargain),” said homicide prosecutor Benjamin Agati. “And with his history and his actions, we had the charge of first-degree murder, and we were prepared to go to trial.”
Seace would only consider a plea bargain if he could get a 25-year minimum sentence, and he acknowledged that was not likely.
“I understand I’ll be here until I’m deceased,” Seace told Delker. Three relatives gave statements in court.
Burpee’s son, who lives in California, testified in an audio hookup. Stone Carter described himself as mixed race and said Seace taunted him as a half-breed in text messages filled with white supremacy.
He urged Delker to discount Seace’s stories of an abusive upbringing, noting that Seace lied about being a Marine.
“You sit there and say all these things and try to make people feel bad for you. I want them to know you’re probably lying,” Carter said. “Your anger will never match mine.”
Burpee’s father, William Burpee, said he adopted her at the age of 5. He said she was trying to get close to her family in the final year of her life. He also expressed guilt that he could not protect his daughter.
“I hope they make it miserable on you,” William Burpee said.
Burpee and Seace had an on-again, off-again relationship. He had recently been released from jail and was staying in her housing authority apartment.
On July 23, he woke up angry at Burpee for three reasons. He believed she had been unfaithful to him. He said she was verbally abusive, and that she let a homeless person sleep in her apartment that night.
He struck her 25 times with the wooden furniture leg and later told police he went "caveman" and wanted to kill her.