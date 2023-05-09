USA-COURT/SENATE

Associate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas arrives for the swearing in ceremony of Judge Neil Gorsuch as an Associate Supreme Court Justice in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo/File Photo

WASHINGTON -- The Senate Judiciary Committee has asked Texas billionaire Harlan Crow to detail gifts he or his companies have made to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, the panel said on Tuesday.

"Recent investigative reporting has identified multiple instances in which you or entities you own or control have made payments, purchased real estate, or provided gifts, travel, or other items of value to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and members of his family," read the letter from committee Democrats including its chairman, Sen. Dick Durbin.