Attorneys for Gerrity's Supermarkets and its former Granite State wholesale supplier are scheduled to meet next month to try to resolve a lawsuit over the grocer's decision to sign a deal with a rival.

C&S Wholesale Grocers of New Hampshire filed a federal lawsuit in August, alleging Gerrity's violated its contract with the company when it signed a deal with Wakefern Food Corp. to supply wholesale goods in Pennsylvania under the Fresh Grocer banner.