Attorneys for Gerrity's Supermarkets and its former Granite State wholesale supplier are scheduled to meet next month to try to resolve a lawsuit over the grocer's decision to sign a deal with a rival.
C&S Wholesale Grocers of New Hampshire filed a federal lawsuit in August, alleging Gerrity's violated its contract with the company when it signed a deal with Wakefern Food Corp. to supply wholesale goods in Pennsylvania under the Fresh Grocer banner.
C&S had supplied goods to Gerrity's, which operates 10 stores in Lackawanna, Luzerne and Northampton counties, in Pennsylvania, under the ShurSave brand name since December 2014.
The lawsuit, filed by Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, attorney Robert Schaub, claims the contract was in effect until December 2024 and included a clause that said it could not be terminated early.
In a reply to the suit, Gerrity's attorney, J. Frederick Rohrbeck of Scranton, says Gerrity's had the right to nix its deal with C&S because the company failed to live up to the contract terms.
In court papers, Rohrbeck says C&S failed to deliver products on time, which sometimes left Gerrity's shelves bare. That caused financial damages and hurt the chain's reputation. C&S's prices were also excessively high, which forced Gerrity's to raise retail prices, causing it to lose business to competitors.
Rohrbeck said officials with Gerrity's met with C&S officials in August 2021 to discuss the issues. The company promised to resolve the problems but failed to do so. That led Gerrity's to contract with Wakefern as a backup supplier.
Wakefern provided much better service and pricing, so Gerrity's made the company its sole supplier in early 2022, Rohrbeck says in the reply.
In November, U.S. District Judge Robert D. Mariani referred the case to U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph Saporito Jr. for settlement discussions. Saporito scheduled a settlement conference for March 9.
Joe Fasula, co-owner of Gerrity's, said the stores will continue to operate under the Fresh Grocer banner. The conference is to discuss a possible financial settlement.