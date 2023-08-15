For months, a Texas woman's ex-boyfriend spread intimate images of her across various corners of the internet, she claimed in a lawsuit filed against him last year. He created a website, a publicly accessible Dropbox folder and fake social media profiles to disseminate the explicit photos, the lawsuit alleged.

The man obtained some of the images by accessing security cameras in the woman's home, her attorneys told The Washington Post. He also shared the images by email and on a pornography website, according to the lawsuit.