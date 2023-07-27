RickiLynn Gardner lit the three wicks of a new candle she recently bought, hoping its warm scent would spread throughout her Seabrook, Tex., home as she put up Christmas decorations late last year.

Flames shot up from the candle, growing to about eight inches tall within seconds, she said. Frightened, Gardner waited for them to settle before trying to move the candle to her sink, where she thought she could safely extinguish it.