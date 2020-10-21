Rockingham County Sheriff Charles Massahos has been cleared of misconduct after a state investigation into allegations that he “fixed” a speeding ticket given to a county employee.
In a letter dated Oct. 16, Associate Attorney General Jeffrey Strelzin told county commissioners that Massahos “had the discretion to reduce the citation to a warning.”
The finding comes exactly one year after commissioners contacted the Attorney General’s Office asking that Massahos, who is up for reelection on Nov. 3, be investigated after deputy Joseph Costa issued a speeding ticket to an employee and the sheriff reduced it to a warning.
In their letter, commissioners said they were told Massahos “made the telephone call to said employee the next day and said that he personally changed the ticket to a warning.”
Commissioners said they were concerned that Massahos violated “dictates established by the Attorney General’s office in the mid-1990s regarding ‘fixing’ tickets” and that by changing it to a warning he “may look for some quid pro quo in the future from said employee.”
“We looked at the facts as they were and based on the facts we did not find any criminal element. … This is a case where the violation-level offense was reduced to a warning and there’s nothing in the law that would prohibit that based on the facts,” Strelzin said Wednesday.
Commissioners had also asked that the state review whether any ethical guidelines were violated, but the letter from the Attorney General’s Office stated that it doesn’t “investigate or opine on the ethics surrounding law enforcement conduct.”
Strelzin said the state’s review focused only on the potential criminal aspect and not ethical concerns.
Massahos denied the allegations last year.
“I do not fix tickets and I don’t ask any of my deputies to fix tickets,” he said at the time.
His lawyer, Peter Solomon, said Wednesday that Massahos did reduce the ticket, and that his actions were legal.
Asked why Massahos said last year that he did not “fix tickets,” Solomon said the word “fixed” connotes something “negative and unlawful and that is why the sheriff said that.”
He added that “when you make a command decision for which you have complete authority that is not ‘fixing’ something.”
“The connotation of the word was what he objected to,” Solomon said.
The decision to reduce the ticket, Solomon said, was based on where the incident occurred, which was near the county complex on North Road in Brentwood, the fact that “it was a county employee, the fact that all the people in the county have to work together, and he took into consideration the speed and made a command decision that this was not necessary.”
In a statement provided through Solomon’s law firm, Massahos said, “I chose to ignore these misleading and false allegations and focused on the business of running the office of sheriff in the best interests of the citizens of Rockingham County. Although the allegations made by the board were troubling, my job is to work hard to protect and serve, and to work productively with the Board of County Commissioners in the future.”
Commissioner Kevin Coyle questions the state’s finding.
“I don’t care what you call it, this is fixing a ticket. I have a real problem with the AG’s office saying we don’t care about the ethics of it. Ticket-fixing isn’t a crime, apparently,” Coyle said.
The Attorney General’s Office has not turned over a copy of its investigation as requested by commissioners, Coyle said.
Coyle, who is a police prosecutor for several local departments, said that while tickets get “reduced and negotiated through an established court process,” that wasn’t followed in this case.
“It didn’t go through the criminal process,” he said.
Solomon insisted that the motive behind the commissioners’ request for an investigation was political.
“I believe it was part of their continuing effort to discredit Sheriff Massahos,” he said.
Coyle, who is not seeking reelection to the board, ran unsuccessfully against Massahos in the Republican primary last month. During his campaign, Coyle used the slogan “I am not under investigation by the Attorney General” in a campaign ad.
Coyle maintains that the request for the investigation had nothing to do with his decision to run for sheriff, which he said he made in June.