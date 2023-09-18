Musical artist Marilyn Manson, whose legal name is Brian Hugh Warner, waits for the judge to arrive in Belknap Superior Court in Laconia Monday. Manson pleaded no contest to a simple assault charge for spitting and blowing his nose on a videographer during a 2019 concert at Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion.
Musical artist Marilyn Manson, whose legal name is Brian Hugh Warner, right, sits with his attorney Kent Barker during an appearance in Belknap Superior Court in Laconia on Monday. Manson pleaded no contest to a simple assault charge for spitting and blowing his nose on a videographer during a 2019 concert at Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion.
Musical artist Marilyn Manson, whose legal name is Brian Hugh Warner, center, stands with his attorney Kent Barker during an appearance in Belknap Superior Court in Laconia on Monday. Manson pleaded no contest to a simple assault charge for spitting and blowing his nose on a videographer during a 2019 concert at Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion.
Musical artist Marilyn Manson, whose legal name is Brian Hugh Warner, leaves after appearing in Belknap Superior Court in Laconia on Monday. Manson pleaded no contest to a simple assault charge for spitting and blowing his nose on a videographer during a 2019 concert at Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion.
Musical artist Marilyn Manson, whose legal name is Brian Hugh Warner, waits for the judge to arrive in Belknap Superior Court in Laconia Monday. Manson pleaded no contest to a simple assault charge for spitting and blowing his nose on a videographer during a 2019 concert at Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion.
Charles Krupa/AP/Pool
Musical artist Marilyn Manson, whose legal name is Brian Hugh Warner, waits for the judge to arrive in Belknap Superior Court in Laconia Monday. Manson pleaded no contest to a simple assault charge for spitting and blowing his nose on a videographer during a 2019 concert at Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion.
Charles Krupa/AP/Pool
Musical artist Marilyn Manson, whose legal name is Brian Hugh Warner, right, sits with his attorney Kent Barker during an appearance in Belknap Superior Court in Laconia on Monday. Manson pleaded no contest to a simple assault charge for spitting and blowing his nose on a videographer during a 2019 concert at Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion.
Charles Krupa/AP/Pool
Musical artist Marilyn Manson, whose legal name is Brian Hugh Warner, center, stands with his attorney Kent Barker during an appearance in Belknap Superior Court in Laconia on Monday. Manson pleaded no contest to a simple assault charge for spitting and blowing his nose on a videographer during a 2019 concert at Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion.
Charles Krupa
Musical artist Marilyn Manson, whose legal name is Brian Hugh Warner, leaves after appearing in Belknap Superior Court in Laconia on Monday. Manson pleaded no contest to a simple assault charge for spitting and blowing his nose on a videographer during a 2019 concert at Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion.
LACONIA -- Marilyn Manson has been a notorious shock rocker for a long time, but it was not until Monday that he actually got himself what some might say is a necessary prerequisite for the job: a criminal record.
Manson, 54, whose legal name is Brian Hugh Warner, entered a plea of “no contest” before Judge Elizabeth Leonard in Belknap County Superior Court to one count of simple assault that occurred during an Aug. 19, 2019 performance by him at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in neighboring Gilford.
Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois told Leonard that the simple assault, which is a misdemeanor, was committed when Manson, in the course of singing a song, spat upon a video camera that was simulcasting live to the audience.
In addition to “directly” striking the camera, the spittle also struck the videographer, who retreated from the stage to clean up herself and the camera; when she re-emerged, Manson blew the contents of his nose on the woman and the camera.
The victim, whom Livernois described as a 30-year entertainment industry veteran who did “not object” to the terms of the fully-negotiated plea deal with Manson, did not appear in court Monday, but her impact statement was read aloud.
“I have never been so humiliated or treated,” the victim said in the statement, adding it was her hope that Manson’s prosecution and sentence would “make him think twice” before treating anyone else similarly.
Manson, who had initially pleaded “not guilty,” and argued in court documents that the videographer should have known to expect something theatrical, including possible exposure to bodily fluids, given Manson’s stage persona, is “a person of some fame and notoriety,” said Livernois.
Earlier, Livernois observed that the victim “had not consented” to the behavior directed toward her by Manson.
He called what Manson did “an act of poor judgment” and observed that “It was his first criminal conviction, ever.”
Leonard said she would impose the state’s sentence as proposed by Livernois, which required Manson to pay a $1,200 fine; $240 in court fees, $200 of which was suspended for two years; and to perform 20 hours of community service. Because Manson resides in California, Leonard agreed to his attorney’s request that Manson perform the community service there, by Feb.4, 2024.
Also, for the next two years, Manson must notify police when he intends to perform in New Hampshire.
When asked by Leonard whether he had anything to say to the Court, Manson, who was dressed in a dark-colored suit, replied “No, your honor.”
Manson quickly left the courthouse after Monday’s hearing, which lasted only about 10 minutes.
After Leonard imposed sentence, Livernois said he would drop a second, simple assault charge against Manson.
On Jan. 5, Manson, in a legal action that Livernois said was viewed by some defendants in other cases as beneficial, pleaded guilty to both charges before Judge Melissa Countway in 4th Circuit-District Division-Laconia. Countway at that time sentenced Manson to exactly what Leonard sentenced him to on Monday.
The guilty plea automatically advanced Manson’s case out of district court, and a one-judge bench trial, to superior court, where a jury of one’s peers might see things more favorably, Livernois had said.
Before entering negotiations with the state, Manson had been scheduled to go to trial in Belknap County Superior Court on Aug. 7.