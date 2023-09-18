Marilyn Manson

LACONIA -- Marilyn Manson has been a notorious shock rocker for a long time, but it was not until Monday that he actually got himself what some might say is a necessary prerequisite for the job: a criminal record.

Manson, 54, whose legal name is Brian Hugh Warner, entered a plea of “no contest” before Judge Elizabeth Leonard in Belknap County Superior Court to one count of simple assault that occurred during an Aug. 19, 2019 performance by him at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in neighboring Gilford.