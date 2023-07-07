A federal judge on Friday sentenced a white supremacist to 90 consecutive life terms in prison for a 2019 shooting in which he killed 23 people and wounded 22 others at a Texas Walmart while targeting Hispanics, according to court records and prosecutors.

The sentencing by U.S. District Judge David Guaderrama in El Paso adhered to a plea agreement from February in which shooter Patrick Crusius, 24, pleaded guilty to and agreed to 90 consecutive life sentences with no possibility of parole in order to avoid the federal death penalty. He still faces Texas state charges that could result in the death penalty.

FILE PHOTO: Shooting suspect Patrick Crusius charged with capital murder for a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso

CRUSIUS