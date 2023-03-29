SIG SAUER P320 pistol
New Hampshire-based SIG Sauer makes the P320 9mm handgun.

 Union Leader file

Newington-based gunmaker SIG Sauer is facing a new lawsuit brought by 20 people — including federal agents, police and civilians — who say they were injured when the company’s model P320 pistols fired without a trigger pull.

The lawsuit is the latest in a series of legal complaints filed against the company, each claiming the pistol has a design flaw that leads to unintentional discharges of the firearm, occasionally while holstered. Plaintiffs are calling for the gunmaker to make safety design changes.