Merrimack Premium Outlets
Buy Now

Simon Property Group has filed abatement requests for the Merrimack Premium Outlets every year since 2017.

 Thomas Roy/Union Leader

The nation’s largest owner of shopping malls has been shopping for discounts — on its property taxes.

Simon Property Group has cashed in on its efforts this year, securing a $2.3 million credit on its property taxes in Salem and winning a court judgment for north of $1.7 million against Nashua.

Mall of New Hampshire
Buy Now

Simon Property Group and its affiliates have challenged Manchester’s assessments of the Mall of New Hampshire for years, in 2022 seeking a reduction in their tax bill of $1.3 million, according to city officials.