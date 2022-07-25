Steven Lopez, a co-defendant of the Central Park Five is exonerated in New York

Steven Lopez, a codefendant of the Central Park Five, teenagers of color who were innocent of the assault and rape of a white woman but convicted based on false confessions, attends an exoneration proceeding at the Supreme Court in New York City on Monday.

 Steven Hirsch/POOL via reuters

NEW YORK — A long overlooked co-defendant of the Central Park Five, a group of teenagers who were wrongly convicted of raping a white woman out jogging in 1989 based on false confessions, was exonerated of a related conviction in a New York court on Monday.

Steven Lopez was 15 when he was first named in the indictment along with other Black and Latino teenagers for the night-time rape and attempted murder of Trisha Meili, an investment banker whose horrific injuries became the subject of sensationalist media coverage.