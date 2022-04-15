The attorney for Pamela Smart is arguing that the Executive Council should have given more consideration to her request for a clemency hearing before denying her last month.
Smart was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for her role in the 1990 murder of her husband, Gregg Smart.
Smart, then 22, was accused of orchestrating the murder of her husband. The then-teenagers who confessed to the murder have already been released, having exchanged testimony against Smart for reduced sentences.
In March, the Executive Council was meant to discuss and vote on whether or not Smart should be granted a hearing before a judge on a petition to have her sentence commuted.
After brief discussion, the Executive Council voted unanimously not to consider Smart's petition to go before a judge. Executive Councilors told reporters after that March meeting that they did not think Smart's petition was likely to succeed.
"By refusing to even consider Ms. Smart's request for a hearing, the Council prevented her from demonstrating her fitness to return to society without posing a threat to the community," Smart's attorney, Mark Sisti, wrote in a filing asking a court to make the Executive Council reconsider Smart's petition.
Sisti argued that if the state is unwilling to consider Smart's self-improvement in prison and her acceptance of responsibility in her husband's death and more than 100 letters of support from people who have worked with Smart while she has been imprisoned, "it stands to reason Ms. Smart will never be able to demonstrate her fitness to return to society."