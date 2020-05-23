Some Southern New Hampshire University students forced suddenly into online classes at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic say there was a marked drop in the quality of instruction.
One recent graduate is suing the university, in what could become a class action suit, over the difference between online and on-campus tuition.
Southern New Hampshire University has refunded a portion of students’ room and board — as have other colleges in the state.
But 2020 graduate Jumanah Awlia of Seabrook is suing the university to get a portion of her tuition refunded.
Attorneys representing Awlia wrote in the complaint, filed last week in U.S. District Court, that students like Awlia do not get the same experience online as they did on campus. They argue the university should make up the difference between what it charges for on-campus tuition, and what it charges students who take classes online. Tuition for a semester on campus in Hooksett costs just over $15,000, while the online equivalent of a full-time course load costs just $4,800 per semester.
“The online learning options being offered to SNHU students are subpar in practically every aspect, from the lack of facilities, materials, and access to faculty,” the complaint states. “The remote learning options are in no way the equivalent of the in-person education that Plaintiff and the putative class members contracted and paid for.”
“With the emergency shift for campus-based students to online instruction this spring, SNHU added extra layers of support for students and faculty members given the changes and provided a prorated refund to eligible students for room and board expenses,” the university said in a statement. “Our faculty and staff went above and beyond to help our students finish the semester strong, and worked tirelessly to deliver the best SNHU experience possible given the extraordinary circumstances. We are reviewing the lawsuit, and remain committed to helping all of our students succeed.”
The suit seeks damages from the university, and not just for Awlia.
The lawsuit is also asking a judge to certify a “class,” or a group of people affected in the same way. In this case, that would be students who paid tuition to attend SNHU on campus in the spring 2020 semester. Some 3,900 students attend SNHU on campus: the complaint estimates there may be thousands of people in the “class.”
The lawsuit is one of dozens of similar lawsuits filed against colleges and universities across the country, including Harvard University, Northeastern University and the University of Rhode Island.
Many colleges refunded a portion of students’ room and board, but not tuition. For example, the University of New Hampshire is not planning to refund students’ tuition, the university officials said in April, because students who had been attending classes at the Durham and Manchester campuses got instruction online.
Bethany Stuart-Vail just finished her sophomore year at Southern New Hampshire University, after transferring from Rivier College in Nashua.
“I feel as though I missed out on a lot of the education that I would have gotten if we were on campus,” she said Saturday.
Stuart-Vail said her professors never held Zoom lectures or discussions. She had to read through a PowerPoint presentation posted online, and post in an online “discussion” forum similar to a thread of Facebook comments.
“The education I received was not worth the money they are currently charging, and although I did learn a few things, it was nowhere near what I would have learned on campus,” she said.
Her mother, Cheryl Stuart-Vail, said Bethany’s college classes seem less involved than the remote coursework her younger children are doing at Amherst Middle School and Souhegan High School.
“You can’t just post information as a document, a PDF, and expect people to learn from that,” Cheryl Stuart-Vail said. “Being on campus and being involved in discussion, face to face with people—that is not the same education as being at home.”