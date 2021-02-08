A Somersworth man who allegedly threatened to blow up his parent’s house using gasoline and oxygen bottles pleaded guilty on Monday to his involvement in the 2019 standoff with police.
Stephen Corkum, 35, participated in a telephonic hearing at Strafford County Superior Court in Dover, where he told Judge Mark Howard he agreed to a 12-month suspended sentence in jail on the misdemeanor charges of criminal threatening and simple assault.
“I would like to apologize for my actions and take responsibility for what I’ve done,” Corkum said.
Corkum was calling in from New Hampshire Hospital, where he said he has been getting mental health treatment for the past seven months.
Prosecutors allege that on the evening of July 4, 2019, Corkum began yelling at police officers investigating suspicious activity in the area near the house on Bartlett Avenue in Somersworth.
Corkum was accused of waving a knife and saying he would blow up the home if police attempted to enter it.
There was at least one other person in the house who was not able to leave due to medical issues during the four-hour standoff, according to the investigation.
On Monday, Howard went through the terms of the plea agreement with Corkum, who was represented by attorney Stephen White.
The suspended sentence can be imposed for three years if Corkum is not of good behavior.
Corkum will also be on probation for two years after he leaves the state hospital.
Corkum told Howard his medications have been effective, and he has been able to stay sober.
Assistant County Attorney Patrick Conroy told Howard it was his understanding that Corkum’s parents agreed with the plea deal and that a police officer who was kicked during the incident had not submitted a victim-witness statement for the record.
Corkum has been aggressive with police officers before. In 2016, state forensic examiners found he was incompetent to stand trial on charges that he allegedly kicked a Dover police officer in the face after they decided to take him into protective custody for his own well-being.
During that incident on Sept. 12, 2014, Corkum was allegedly intoxicated and knocking on doors looking for a friend on Henry Law Avenue in Dover.