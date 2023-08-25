A Somersworth woman has been indicted for second-degree murder for allegedly shooting her former girlfriend at her workplace.
A Strafford County Grand Jury indicted Haydee Rivera-Nadeau, 65, in connection with the May 1 shooting of Lisa Rocheleau in Rochester, according to a news release from the Attorney General's Office.
Rocheleau, 54, a mother of three adult sons, was still alive when police, responding to a 911 call on the morning of May 1, found her at her office in the Professional Arts Centre on Winter Street. She was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, and died 10 days later at Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
Earlier this month, Rivera-Nadeau was indicted on two alternate counts of second-degree murder, one for "knowingly" and the other for "recklessly" causing Rocheleau's death by shooting her.
The grand jury also indicted her for falsifying physical evidence. Authorities allege that Rivera-Nadeau, "believing that an investigation was pending or about to be instituted," concealed a firearm "with a purpose to impair its verity or availability in such investigation," the release said.
According to court records, Rocheleau's son told detectives that on the morning of May 1, he had gone to check on his mother's welfare at her workplace and found her injured and unconscious on the floor. He told police his mother had recently ended a relationship with Rivera-Nadeau, her longtime partner.
Detectives found text messages on the victim's phone that showed that she had started a new relationship and that Rivera-Nadeau had confronted her about it, court records show.
The Strafford County Grand Jury also indicted Rivera-Nadeau for stalking. Officials allege that 11 days before the shooting, Rivera-Nadeau had followed Rocheleau and photographed her outside the home of a friend, before confronting and threatening her, according to court documents.
The day after the shooting, Rivera-Nadeau called a friend and told her the gun had gone off accidentally during an argument that morning, court records show.
Rivera-Nadeau was arrested in North Carolina on May 3.
A court hearing in the case is scheduled on Sept. 6 in Strafford County Superior Court, and Rivera-Nadeau will be arraigned on Sept. 28.