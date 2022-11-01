Wages

In order to afford a $1,295-a-month rental home, the average fair market rent in the U.S., a full-time hourly worker would need to earn $24.90 an hour, more than three times the $7.25 federal minimum wage.

 Dreamstime/TNS

After New Hampshire announced Emergency Rental Assistance payments would stop in the coming months, Southern New Hampshire Services is pulling its social workers out of courthouses in Nashua and Manchester.

Southern New Hampshire Services, a social services agency that administers a range of federally-funded programs, had been sending social workers to circuit courthouses in Manchester and Nashua since the fall of 2021. Their aim had been to catch people on the way to and from eviction hearings, helping people on the brink of homelessness to fill out forms for Emergency Rental Assistance and other housing subsidies.