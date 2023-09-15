Prosecutors working with special counsel Jack Smith on Thursday urged U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan to refuse a request by Donald Trump's attorneys that she disqualify herself from his federal election obstruction case, saying Trump's team had failed to supply evidence that she was biased against him.

"The defendant has failed to identify anything approaching the clear and convincing evidence necessary to overcome the presumption of impartiality," prosecutors said in the filing, accusing Trump of relying on "suggestion and innuendo to insinuate something sinister in the Court simply doing its job by addressing sentencing arguments."