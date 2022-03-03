After six years of investigation and court battles, New Hampshire is among the states accepting a proposed settlement from OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, which will send up to $6 billion to states, towns and cities around the country for addiction treatment and prevention.
New Hampshire is one of the states that rejected earlier proposals, holding out for a larger settlement from Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family that controlled the company. The settlement amount announced Thursday is almost double the first one proposed in 2019.
The long-awaited settlement is little comfort to the hundreds of New Hampshire families who lost a loved one to an opioid overdose — almost 1,700 people over the past four years, according to state data.
“In our town, so many people died. Just in little old Plaistow,” said Anne Marie Zanfanga, who lost her daughter Jacqueline Zanfanga to an overdose in 2014.
“We’ve all been hurt in many ways.”
If a court approves the settlement, New Hampshire will receive $46 million over the next 18 years. The money will pay for programs that help people struggling with substance-use disorders and that aim to prevent addiction.
The settlement does not affect the cases of families who have sued drug makers for damages.
Long time coming
New Hampshire began investigating Purdue Pharma, the makers of the painkiller OxyContin, in 2015, said James Boffetti, the New Hampshire assistant attorney general who has led the state’s efforts on opioid lawsuits.
“We’ve been litigating against Purdue since 2015. We’ve litigated all sorts of things, they’ve fought every step of the way,” Boffetti said.
“We should have reached this resolution a long time ago, but they chose the path of aggressive litigation.”
The state rejected a proposed settlement in 2019, with Boffetti saying the Sackler family had “blood on their hands” and should not be allowed to walk away from the company without paying.
Purdue Pharma filed for bankruptcy protections in 2019, after thousands of lawsuits had been filed against the company — and, Boffetti said, the Sackler family had drained the company of between $10 billion and $12 billion.
New Hampshire rejected another settlement proposal in 2020, along with 24 other states.
Holding out for better
A mediation session in the summer of 2021 ended with the Sackler family increasing their offer from $3 billion to $4.2 billion, Boffetti said. Fifteen states agreed — but 10, including New Hampshire, said no.
“The reason we said no is it simply wasn’t enough of a contribution from the Sacklers,” Boffetti said. “Given the harm that they caused, they should be paying significantly more money.”
A bankruptcy judge approved that settlement over objections from New Hampshire and the other states. But after an appeal, the settlement was thrown out.
“So now you go back to square one,” Boffetti said, and a new round of mediation started earlier this year.
After rejecting earlier settlement proposals, Boffetti said the latest proposed amount convinced New Hampshire it was time to accept a settlement.
The settlement announced Thursday will range from $5.5 billion to $6 billion over the next 18 years, depending on the value of the family’s assets.
“Is even this amount enough money? No,” Boffetti said. “There would be no amount of money sufficient to deal with the public nuisance they created, the epidemic they created.”
But state attorneys general agreed the money in the settlement and the other conditions were sufficient to end the drawn-out litigation and get money to treatment programs where it’s needed.
The settlement agreement also extracted other concessions from the company and the Sackler family that Boffetti said he thinks are significant.
The agreement, if approved by a judge next week, will require the Sacklers to issue a statement of regret for their role in the opioid crisis.
Purdue will have to make public about a million documents, including information about the promotion and sale of OxyContin, which Boffetti said he hoped could help prevent another drug maker from following the same path.
And the settlement mediator urged the bankruptcy court judge to require the Sackler family to participate in a public hearing next week for victims and survivors of opioid addiction who wish to address the family.
Funding goals
New Hampshire’s $46 million share of the settlement will be delivered on a somewhat-irregular schedule negotiated as part of the settlement, Boffetti said. The cities, towns and counties that filed suits against Purdue will share 15% of the settlement funds, and the rest will be deposited into a state opioid trust.
The state’s opioid lawsuit settlements with three major drug distributors — McKesson, Cardinal Health and Amerisource Bergen — will send another $115 million to New Hampshire over the next 18 years for treatment and prevention services, and Boffetti is looking toward another opioid lawsuit against drugmaker Johnson & Johnson, set to begin later this year.
Although the settlement funds are dwarfed by what the federal government provides to fight addiction, the money — $161 million over the next 18 years — will help New Hampshire abate the ongoing crisis.
“We know that (the opioid problem) is something that we’re going to be fighting against for many years to come,” Boffetti said. “We’re going to need to provide services for people.”
For her part, Zanfanga hopes people will remember that the crisis is still happening.
“Where is the outrage? I don’t see it,” Zanfanga said. With everything else happening in the world now, she hopes the opioid crisis is not forgotten — that her sweet, animal-loving girly-girl daughter Jackie won’t be forgotten, almost eight years after her death.
“Terrible things are happening,” she said. “But I don’t want them to forget about us.”