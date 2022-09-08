New Hampshire's Attorney General argued in a response to a new lawsuit over school funding that disparities between the money spent in rich and poor districts arises from some schools spending on "unnecessary" programs, and argued that the court system has no role in figuring out how much the state should contribute to public education. 

The state filed its response Wednesday to a lawsuit filed in June by three plaintiffs from Plymouth and the village of Penacook in Concord, who face higher tax burdens to fund schools because their towns have low property values.