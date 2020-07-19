MANCHESTER — The Attorney General’s Office has informed members of the Manchester school district charter commission it is unable to complete its review of recommended revisions because proper process wasn’t followed at the local level.
The recommended changes, which include removing the mayor from the Board of School Committee and giving board members the ability to adopt their own annual budget, were drafted following months of deliberations and public testimony.
The charter commission has been meeting since early January to study whether the Board of School Committee should determine its own budget number rather than wait to be assigned a budget figure to work with by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
In essence, that would give school board members the authority to develop their own budget. Any change to the charter must be approved by voters through a ballot question.
The key revisions being recommended include:
• The mayor would no longer be a member of, or serve as chair of, the school board;
• The school board would elect one of its members to serve as chair for a term of two years;
• The school board should be responsible for proposing, approving, adopting, appropriating and accounting for and spending the school district’s annual budget;
• The school board will propose and adopt the annual budget, which would no longer be included as part of the city’s annual budget;
• The school district’s annual budget shall be subject to the same limits on budget increases — i.e. the tax cap — as currently imposed on the city’s annual budget increases and as set forth in the city’s current charter;
• In the event that the school board wants to approve an annual budget in excess of the tax cap, the board, by a majority vote of all its members, will forward a request to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to approve an override of the tax cap. Approval of any such override would require a two-thirds vote of all aldermen;
• The school board would continue to consist of 12 members elected to represent the city’s 12 wards, and two members elected at large;
• In the event of a vacancy in the office of the school board, the school board itself — not the aldermen — would fill the vacancy in accordance with state law.
The proposed amendments also provide technical procedures for the school board to adopt and account for its annual budget and capital budget, including public hearings; employing a school district treasurer, clerk and independent auditor in accordance with state law; designating a depository for school district funds; and fiduciary bonding.
Assistant Attorney General Nicholas Chong Yen told the Union Leader his office received the commission’s charter amendment proposal for review on May 27.
In a letter dated Friday, July 17, Yen writes the Attorney General’s Office, the Secretary of State’s Office and the Department of Revenue Administration are unable to complete their review because the legal process under RSA 49-B:15 “has not been followed.”
RSA 49-B:15. I states, “The charter commission shall submit its recommendations for a procedure to revise, amend, or replace the Manchester school district charter in the form of a ballot question to the Manchester school district voters for a vote at the November 2020 regular election.”
“We interpret these provisions to require the commission to first structure a procedure to revise, amend, or replace the Manchester School District charter, before it can make substantive changes to the school district charter.”
Yen also writes that RSA 49-B:15, III states requirements under Chapter 49-B shall be followed, “except as otherwise indicated in this section.”
“We further note that this statute requires the commission’s recommended process to be submitted in the form of a ballot question to the Manchester School District voters for a vote at the November 2020 regular election,” Yen writes. “We interpret this to mean that the commission’s process must be approved first by the voters before any substantive charter amendments can be proposed. This question cannot be added to the November 2020 General Election ballot, and must be submitted to the voters on separate ballot. The commission’s proposed amendments do not constitute the “recommendations for a procedure to revise, amend, or replace the Manchester school district charter” as required by RSA 49-B:15. As a result, the reviewing agencies are unable to engage in their review process until such time as the Commission submits for the agencies’ consideration, its recommendations for a procedure as mandated by RSA 49-B:15.”
Yen adds his office and other reviewing agencies are standing by to “conduct an expedited review” of the commission’s recommended procedure to revise, amend or replace the Manchester School District charter, and believes the process can be finalized before the November 2020 General Election “provided the commission submits its recommended procedure in a timely manner.”
On Sunday, Charter Commission Chairman Mike Lopez declined comment on Yen’s findings until he could consult with other commissioners and the board’s attorney.
Members of the charter commission have been continuing on with their mission despite a recent ruling by Hillsborough County Superior Court Judge David Anderson rejecting the city’s request to dismiss a lawsuit challenging the way commissioners were chosen.
Four-term state Rep. Mark Warden, a Republican, filed a lawsuit challenging the election, saying he wasn’t permitted to run after being told in October 2019 he had missed the filing period, which went from July 8 through July 18. He argued that the bill establishing the commission would have put the filing period between Oct. 9 and Oct. 18.
On March 19, the court denied the city’s request to dismiss the lawsuit, noting Warden was, in effect, seeking an order invalidating the election, and that this claim was still pending. The court specifically left open whether it would enter an order “of this nature” in the future.