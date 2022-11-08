North Country Environmental Services landfill

The North Country Environmental Services landfill in Bethlehem, which Casella Waste Management says is running out of capacity.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

A state board last week reiterated an earlier rejection of plans to expand the Casella Waste Systems landfill in the town of Bethlehem.

The New Hampshire Waste Management Council rejected requests by Casella and the state Department of Environmental Services (DES) to reconsider a decision this past spring, which rejected the expansion.