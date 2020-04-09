The state solicitor general expects to appeal a Thursday ruling that found a controversial election law unconstitutional.
The 2017 law, known as Senate Bill 3 or SB 3, requires people registering to vote provide documents proving they live in New Hampshire.
In an order released by the state court system Thursday, Judge David Anderson said the law was unconstitutional, because it puts additional burdens on certain kinds of voters -- young people, those who move often, poor and homeless voters.
Gov. Chris Sununu signed the Republican-backed bill into law in 2017. It was almost immediately challenged by the New Hampshire Democratic Party and the New Hampshire League of Women Voters.
The law required newly registered voters to prove their domicile, either by providing written proof, promising to mail it in or acknowledging that election officials will seek to verify their address by mail.
Sen. Regina Birdsell, R-Hampstead, the law's prime sponsor, said she was disappointed with the ruling, but hoped the state would appeal.
"It's an important piece of legislation," Birdsell said, saying she thought it brought more integrity to New Hampshire's elections.
Anderson said in his order that voter fraud is not widespread, with just one case being prosecuted after the 2016 election. The judge wrote that SB 3 did nothing to prevent someone who wanted to illegally vote from lying on an affidavit and casting a ballot.
"Whatever the Supreme Court decides, I'm sure it will be fair," Birdsell said.
In a statement, New Hampshire Republican Party chairman Stephen Stepanek framed the decision as the product of party politics, not the law.
“Today a Democrat-nominated judge decided to misinterpret legislative reasoning and dismiss the legislature’s intent and prerogative established when they passed Senate Bill 3 in 2017,” Stepanek said in a statement.
Anderson was appointed by former Gov. Maggie Hassan, a Democrat.
"I do have some concerns about the language the judge used," Birdsell said, "But I'll leave the Supreme Court to make that decision."
The New Hampshire Democratic Party and progressive groups cheered the order.
“We're pleased that a third Superior Court judge has found that SB 3 is unconstitutional and that the citizens of New Hampshire will not be burdened with a long and confusing voter registration form in the elections this fall," said state Democratic Party chair Ray Buckley in a statement, in which he went on to accuse Sununu of trying to suppress votes.
The state will likely appeal the decision.
“After an initial review of the order, we expect to appeal the decision to the New Hampshire Supreme Court," said state Solicitor General Daniel Will in a Thursday statement.
In January, Democratic state legislators cut the budget of the Attorney General's office, saying the SB 3 lawsuit and another election-law suit had become too expensive.
In the past three years, budget writers have approved $900,000 to defend the two lawsuits.
Democratic legislative leaders have said the lawsuits have required 58 depositions, many of them requested by the state. The state has on retainer to assist in the defense of these lawsuits a private lawyer who in the past was active in the state Republican Party, and was past special counsel to then-GOP Gov. Craig Benson.
State House Bureau Chief Kevin Landrigan and Staff Reporter Mark Hayward contributed to this report.