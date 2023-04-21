Logan Clegg (copy)

Logan Clegg

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

CONCORD — New Hampshire may have to spend more than $89,000 to test DNA before a trial gets underway for Logan Clegg, the man accused of the double murder of a Concord couple in April 2022.

And nearly two-thirds of that amount will be spent to pay a defense expert just to observe the testing, according to documents filed in Merrimack County Superior Court. A judge approved spending for the DNA funds on Friday. According to filings, the estimates are maximum prices and the actual cost could be lower.

