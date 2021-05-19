A week after the New Hampshire Supreme Court ruled that mentally ill people held in emergency rooms need timely access to lawyers and a judge, no one is saying whether that is now happening.
In emails, spokesmen for the New Hampshire court system, hospitals and the state Department of Health and Human Services did not provide specifics for a key issue decided in Jane Doe vs. NH DHHS — that psychiatric patients held against their will in hospital emergency rooms must go before a judge within three days.
On May 11, the Supreme Court affirmed the three-day deadline.
“I don’t know what’s happening on the ground,” said Ken Norton, the executive director of National Alliance on Mental Illness New Hampshire, which filed a brief in the case.
On Monday, 70 people were stuck in hospital emergency rooms waiting for involuntary commitment to the New Hampshire State Hospital or six other psychiatric hospitals in the state. The practice is typically referred to as boarding, and Norton said treatment in emergency rooms is minimal.
“There are folks sitting in the ER today who don’t know what their rights are nor are they represented by an attorney,” Norton said.
The Doe decision was supposed to change that.
The three justices said nothing in state law allows a person to be held against their will indefinitely pending delivery to a psychiatric hospital. The justices rejected the argument of the Sununu administration, which said a three-day deadline for a probable cause hearing begins when the patient arrives at a psychiatric hospital.
In an email, court spokesman Susan Warner said a patient is notified of his right to a lawyer 12 hours after admission to the psychiatric facility. Otherwise, she referred a reporter to the law. She said probable cause hearings take place daily via video conferencing.
DHHS acknowledged the Supreme Court ruling makes the state responsible for holding a hearing within three business days after completion of an Involuntary Emergency Admission petition.
But DHHS spokesman Jake Leon would not say whether those hearings will be held in emergency rooms.
“We are working through this process. Every case is being considered on an individual basis,” Leon said.
Hospitals are working with the state and other partners to identify and implement short- and long-term solutions, said Steve Ahnen, president of the New Hampshire Hospital Association.
Norton said he believes the ruling requires that hearings be held within three business days of a doctor signing an IEA petition. He said the hearing should be held in a hospital emergency room or a psychiatric hospital.
According to Norton, DHHS provides patients lawyers for their hearings if the patients cannot afford them.
The public does not have access to such hearings. Norton estimates that 2% to 5% of the hearings result in a judge freeing the patient.
Once probable cause is found, another deadline looms. The state has 10 days to file a petition in Probate Court for a commitment that can last up to five years.
If that petition is not filed within 10 days, a patient has the right to leave, Norton said.
Leon said the state is taking immediate action that it believes will provide 40 to 50 new beds for psychiatric care. That includes:
Awarding hospitals $200,000 for each new psychiatric bed they create.
Awarding nursing homes $45,000 for each patient it takes from the New Hampshire Hospital and the Glencliff Home. They would also receive an enhanced daily rate of $289 per day.
Distributing $4 million in rate increases to community mental health centers that add transitional housing beds.
Seeking out-of-state providers to provide children’s inpatient services in order to open up additional adult beds.