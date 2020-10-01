The state of New Hampshire has reached a $2.7 million settlement with New England Metal Recycling Inc. for improper disposal of hazardous waste at its facility in Madbury.
Under the settlement, the company will pay the civil penalty by Nov. 16. The penalty is the largest ever in New Hampshire for hazardous waste violations, according to a news release.
The Attorney General’s Office and Department of Environmental Services announced the settlement Thursday. The settlement has been sent to Strafford County Superior Court.
The business operates at 290 Knox Marsh Road. The company must remediate and properly dispose of all of the remaining material by Oct. 30.
The facility processes used automobiles by salvaging valuable components, then shreds the remainder into what is called “Auto Shredder Residue,” also called “ASR” or “fluff,” according to a news release.
A previous owner of the facility, Madbury Metals, unlawfully disposed of ASR at the site during the 1980s, which resulted in significant remediation efforts. Madbury Metals ceased operation in 1996. New England Metal Recycling Inc. took over in 1998.
In July of 2006, because of continued groundwater contamination, NHDES told New England Metal Recycling Inc. to excavate and properly dispose of 21,500 cubic yards of previously buried ASR.
“On Dec. 21, 2006, the facility wrote to NHDES stating that it had taken the ASR to a landfill; however, during a subsequent inspection of the facility, NHDES noticed what appeared to be small pieces of ASR in an adjacent field. After a full inspection and subsequent excavation, NHDES determined that up to 20,000 cubic yards of ASR had never been removed but instead covered to look like clean fill,” the release reads. “Some of the material qualified as hazardous waste. The site had no method for properly containing the material and various constituents migrated to groundwater, damaging the City of Dover’s water supply.“
The false statements occurred during a period of transition between prior and current ownership and the employees responsible no longer work for NEMR. NEMR has increased oversight of the facility and has stated a commitment to responsible environmental stewardship going forward, according to the release.
By statute, the penalty must be deposited in the State’s Hazardous Waste Fund, which is dedicated for use on hazardous waste sites.
Assistant Attorney General Heather Neville of the Environmental Protection Bureau was the lead attorney on this case.