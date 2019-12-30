LACONIA -- A Superior Court judge has sided with the town of Belmont, finding that a local state representative's use of his property at 216 Farrarville Road violated town and state regulations.
A state representative who stands accused of "illegally occupying" his property at 216 Farrarville Road in Belmont told a judge on Wednesday a mailing address does not necessitate residency.
State Rep. Michael Sylvia claims in court filings that the town he represents has questioned his honesty.
As a result of the ruling, Rep. Michael Sylvia, R-Belmont, is barred from occupying the garage and recreational vehicle on the 8.1-acre site until he receives all the required permits. The court order also prohibits Sylvia from using any “water appliance or fixture” until he installs an approved septic system.
The town requested civil penalties of $275 a day to be imposed for every day since Aug. 16, 2017, that the violations continued to exist. Judge James D. O’Neill III “held in abeyance” that request, “pending further review and full compliance with the provisions of this order and the applicable law by the defendant.”
In a 15-page order dated Dec. 19, O’Neill wrote that since the town prevailed on its request for an injunction, the municipality is entitled to recover its legal costs and attorney's fees.
Attorney Laura Spector-Morgan of Mitchell Municipal Group of Laconia has 30 days to submit an affidavit to the court detailing those costs along with an invoice.
Sylvia, who represented himself without benefit of a lawyer, had argued that the town’s motivation to seek an injunction barring him from using the property was punitive and had been brought for political purposes as Belmont selectmen were unhappy with the county budget Sylvia had helped pass as chairman of the Belknap County Delegation.
The town’s code enforcement officer Steve Paquin testified that he had discussed Sylvia’s property with selectmen as early as 2012, indicating that the town believed its use was in violation of state and town regulations prior to the adoption of the 2017 county budget.
The judge held that Sylvia failed to prove that the town’s delay in seeking enforcement action was unreasonable or that the passage of time had prejudiced him.
“Despite these assertions, the defendant has presented no competent evidence that this suit was brought for political purposes,” the judge wrote.
During a daylong bench trial, heard by a judge, not a jury, Sylvia asserted that the manner in which he was using the property wasn’t harming anyone and that the town’s zoning ordinance was a restraint upon, and an invasion of, the right of property.
Sylvia moved off the property last fall, after the town filed suit and obtained a preliminary injunction. He has been living in a rented apartment since that time, but still claims Farrarville Road as his domicile.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.