A Republican state senator and owner of a popular Manchester restaurant is claiming self-defense after being charged with assault during a confrontation with one of his employees, according to court documents filed Thursday.
Keith Murphy, 48, the incumbent senator for District 16, turned himself in to Manchester police in June after being charged with two counts of simple assault and one count of criminal threatening.
Murphy owns Murphy's Taproom on Elm Street and previously owned Murphy’s Diner, which has a new owner under the name Gas Light District Diner.
On Thursday, Murphy’s lawyer, Donna Brown, filed a notice of intent “to rely on self-defense, defense of others and/or defense of property” in Manchester District Court.
The misdemeanor charges stem from an April 30 confrontation with an employee identified as “N.S.” in a police affidavit.
According to a police affidavit, N.S. claims Keith Murphy went “chest to chest” with him before he heard the sound of someone allegedly “hocking a loogie” behind him, and felt spit on the back of his neck, before being slapped on the back of the head. The confrontation started over tip money that was owed to N.S., according to the affidavit.
In the notice of intent, Brown says Murphy denies ever spitting on N.S. and said his actions were an “attempt to protect himself, his staff and his property from (N.S.’s) disruptive behavior.”
Brown said Murphy was justified in picking up a chair on the patio because N.S. refused to leave the property and created a risk that N.S. would assault Murphy, another staff member or damage property.
In a police affidavit, Murphy denies slapping or spitting on N.S.
Detective Garrett Bombard said he reviewed surveillance video where Murphy threw a chair to the ground and also lunged forward. “This motion is consistent with the same motion someone would make if attempting to project spit forward,” he wrote.
Bombard said N.S. knocked a chair over in the diner and kicked it, and N.S. put up his middle finger within inches of Murphy’s face.
“Upon entering the patio, (N.S.) turned suddenly on Mr. Murphy and screamed, “Let’s go, hit me, I’m going to [expletive] you up,” placing Mr. Murphy in legitimate fear for his safety,” the notice of intent reads.
Brown said Manchester police are still interviewing witnesses.
Murphy is due back in court on Sept. 13 for a pre-trial hearing.