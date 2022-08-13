Former state Supreme Court Justice James Duggan, who was instrumental in setting up New Hampshire’s public defender system, died Saturday. He was 79.
His colleagues are remembering Duggan for his organized mind, his belief in the system of justice and his willingness to roll up his sleeves and work toward perfecting the system.
Born in Laconia, Duggan started work at the public defender’s office in Washington, D.C., in 1969 after finishing law school at Georgetown University. He was recruited to the New Hampshire public defenders’ office in 1974, just as the state was beginning to formalize and fund the work of public defenders for people who could not afford attorneys.
David Garfunkel, who Duggan hired as the first executive director of the public defender’s office, said Duggan instilled a tradition of excellence to the office.
“It shouldn’t take someone with wealth to get a good defense,” Garfunkel said. “Not the best defense money can buy, but the best defense that should be provided.”
The drive to be the best-possible attorney for someone accused of a crime was part of Duggan’s belief in the fairness and integrity of the justice system.
“Good representation brings about justice and fairness for everyone,” Garfunkel said. “We had a real belief in the system and its integrity, and its honesty, and that it is at its highest point when all sides are represented.”
While he worked in the Manchester office of the public defender, Duggan taught at the Franklin Pierce Law Center, today called the University of New Hampshire School of Law.
He taught criminal procedure and other courses, recalled professor emeritus Mitchell Simon, to rooms of 100 or more students. As a professor, he did not want to break students down, Simon said, but he was demanding, honest and fair.
The logical arguments Duggan built in court became lectures and lessons that carried naturally from point to point, Simon said.
Many students considered him a mentor, said former student Michael Skibbie, because he used the same clear logic to help students work through personal and professional questions.
As a student, Skibbie wasn’t sure what he wanted to do in the law, he said. Duggan helped him find his calling as a public defender. His passion for the work of indigent defense was an example, Skibbie said.
“The work is extremely challenging, and can be very discouraging at times. It can be very difficult to work with people who are going through the worst time of their lives,” Skibbie said, and hard to watch people being treated unfairly.
Duggan set an example in the public defender’s office of responding to injustice with good lawyering.
“His approach was the one he encouraged other people to take, which was to roll up your sleeves do the best you can,” Skibbie said. “Don’t cut any corners, and out-lawyer everyone else.”
Duggan founded the state’s Appellate Defender Office to represent poor people who were trying to appeal their criminal convictions, eventually arguing hundreds of cases before the state Supreme Court.
He always had a lot going on, Simon said, handling complicated appeals, teaching a nearly full-time course load at the law school and serving as an interim dean for a time.
“It was pretty phenomenal to watch his capacity for work, and his efficiency,” Simon said.
Now-retired Justice John Broderick said he thought Duggan was the best advocate to appear before the court in the years he was on the bench.
He rarely used all his allotted argument time, and knew how to answer justices’ questions. He was solid in his reasoning and avoided thin arguments. He was never one to make a stretch in an argument, Broderick said.
“That was just how he was wired.”
Duggan’s hard work and sharp logic was admired in the New Hampshire legal world.
Skibbie remembered once overhearing someone say something along the lines of, “Jim Duggan will probably never be on the Supreme Court, but if there was any justice in the world, he would be.”
Until then, governors had tended to appoint Supreme Court justices who had served as judges in lower courts, and who, Skibbie observed, had some political connections. Duggan was a defense attorney who spent his career representing poor people accused of crimes.
But after the state’s Judicial Selection Commission was established in the wake of a Supreme Court justice’s impeachment, to give governors a broader range of opinions as they nominated candidates for the state’s courts, Skibbie said he thought political considerations were largely removed.
Duggan was one of the first judicial nominees to come through the commission, and was appointed to the state Supreme Court in 2001 by then-Gov. Jeanne Shaheen.
“I can remember as we were trying to fill that opening how highly recommended he was,” Shaheen, now a U.S. senator, said Saturday. The commission had cast a broad net, she said, and came up with an unorthodox, but well-qualified candidate. Shaheen said at that time Duggan had more experience before the state Supreme Court than almost any other attorney.
Duggan was well-regarded by attorneys and judges alike, Shaheen said, and she said she was honored to appoint him.
The sitting Supreme Court justices were in conference when they heard the news of Duggan’s nomination, remembered retired Justice Linda Dalianis
“All at the same time, we shook our heads, like, ‘No kidding!” He was something of an outsider but Dalianis said it didn’t take long for the justices to get excited about the idea of a well-respected public defender and law professor joining their ranks.
“He brought a perspective the rest of us didn’t have,” she said.
His belief in the justice system and impulse to make it work better led to interest in clarifying the law where earlier cases had muddied it, Dalianis said — like if two earlier cases conflicted with each other, Duggan was interested in hearing cases to resolve those conflicts.
Broderick said Duggan’s work made everyone on the court better, even if he and Duggan didn’t always come down on the same side. Listening to his arguments or reading his dissents helped Broderick clarify his own thinking, he said, or helped him make a ruling stronger or narrower. “Oftentimes it made all of us better,” Broderick said.
After his retirement in 2011, Duggan stayed engaged in the law, Simon said. He read briefs before the state Supreme Court and kept up with rulings. He golfed with a foursome that usually included Garfunkel and Simon, talking about life and the law until his declining health started getting in the way of golfing.
“He never gave up on reading the cases, never gave up on thinking about them,” Simon said, and never stopped caring about the system.
“He cared so deeply about the system being fair,” Simon said. “We could use thousands of more judges like Jim.”
Duggan is survived by his wife, Helen Hartman of Amherst, whom he married in 1978, his son, Brian Duggan of Philadelphia, Pa. (wife Jill Pederson and son Alexander Duggan); his son, Brendan Duggan of Denver, Colo.; and his sister, Jane Duggan Ogle (husband Ken Ogle) of Los Gatos, Calif..
He was predeceased by his sons Kevin and Patrick.