Pamela Smart

Pamela Smart, now 55, has been in prison since 1991 for orchestrating the murder of her 24-year-old husband, Gregg Smart.

 Jesse Dittmar/For The Washington Post

The New Hampshire Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday on whether to order the Executive Council to hold a hearing on Pamela Smart’s petition to commute her sentence.

