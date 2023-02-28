A transgender student rights advocacy group and the ACLU of New Hampshire have filed a friend-of-the-court brief urging the state’s Supreme Court to uphold a Manchester School District policy that prevents officials from informing parents about their child’s “transgender status” without the student’s permission.
Joining ACLU-NH in filing the brief this week were GLBTQ Legal Advocates and Defenders (GLAD) in Boston, Milford parent Heather Romeri and her son Nico, a transgender high school student; directors of diversity, equity and inclusion for New Hampshire public schools; faith leaders, medical organizations and LGBTQ advocacy organizations.
In September 2022, a judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by a Manchester mother against city schools over a policy that prevents officials from informing parents about their child’s “transgender status” without the student’s permission. The judge ruled the protocol doesn’t infringe on parents’ fundamental rights.
Hillsborough County Superior Court North Judge Amy Messer wrote in her decision that the right to make decisions about the care, custody and control of one’s child is not absolute.
“While the defendants concede that the plaintiff has a fundamental right to raise her child as she wishes, they assert that the plaintiff’s right to parent does not include the ability to direct how the school teaches her child,” Messer wrote. “The court rejects the plaintiff’s argument that the policy violates her fundamental right to parent.”
The ruling is before the New Hampshire Supreme Court on appeal.
The brief highlights the “vital educational interests” served by the Manchester School District’s policy of supporting and affirming the gender identity of students at school.
The groups filing the brief argue that a ruling mandating schools disclose such information to parents “without regard to the student’s wishes and circumstances” would “inappropriately and sometimes harmfully insert schools into parent-child relationships,” deter students from seeking support and sharing information at school and “negatively impact” the learning environment of all students.
“New Hampshire’s public schools have a long history of working in partnership with parents and students to foster a learning environment where all students are safe, respected, and thriving,” said Chris Erchull, an attorney for GLAD.
“For transgender students, that must include trust to express themselves at school and to be respected for who they are, even as they are preparing to do so at home," he said. "Forcing schools to disclose such information against a student’s wishes not only takes away a trusted source of support from the student, it inserts the school into family life in a manner that forecloses the opportunity for an important conversation between child and parent.”
Nico Romeri said it was important for him to have the support of people he could trust to help him feel ready to talk with his parents about being transgender.
“Transgender students want the same opportunity to learn and be ourselves, just like any kid, without having to worry that adults at school will violate our trust,” Nico Romeri said. “If someone had decided to tell my mom what they thought about my gender, it would have made things so much harder for me at school and at home.”
Heather Romeri said she is grateful her son has “the support he needs in school.”
“Of course I want my child to feel he can talk to me about anything, but above all I want him to feel safe and happy,” Heather Romeri said. “I understand that he needed to be able to talk about what he was going through with others before he came to me, and I’m so glad he had that chance, just as I am glad that he had the chance to see how much his family loves and supports him once he was ready to come to us.”
In a statement, Gilles Bissonnette, legal director of the ACLU of New Hampshire, said LGBTQ+ students in Manchester and across the Granite State “deserve to feel safe being who they are when they are at school.”
“Outing LGBTQ+ youth to their parents or guardians against their wishes and with no regard for whether it puts them in harm’s way is wrong,” Bissonnette said. “We hope the New Hampshire Supreme Court agrees and upholds the Manchester School District’s policy.”
Basis of lawsuit
In the lawsuit, a Manchester woman identified as Jane Doe said her minor child, identified as M.C., asked teachers and students last fall to address her child by a name typically associated with a gender different from M.C.’s sex at birth.
Jane Doe became aware of this through an inadvertent disclosure by one of M.C.’s teachers, according to the lawsuit.
Jane Doe communicated with her child’s guidance counselors and others at the school that she would like her child to be treated according to birth gender, to be addressed by the name on the district’s mandatory permanent record and to be referred to by pronouns corresponding to the student’s biological sex.
According to the filing, Jane Doe received an email from the school principal saying, “while I respect and understand your concern, we are held by the district policy as a staff,” which “outlines the fact that we cannot disclose a student’s choice to parents if asked not to.”
The mother wanted a judge to declare the policy unconstitutional, issue an injunction prohibiting the Manchester School District from enforcing or training staff to enforce the policy, set damages and order the district to pay her attorney fees.
Adjustments to policy
The suit followed changes to the policy approved by the school board in March 2022.
The policy originally read, “School personnel should not disclose information that may reveal a student’s transgender status or gender nonconforming presentation to others, including parents and other school personnel, unless legally required to do so or unless the student has authorized such disclosure.”
The approved change removed the phrase “including parents and other school personnel,” and added a section at the end that stated, “Nothing herein shall be construed to change the obligation of the school to take action when student safety is concerned.”