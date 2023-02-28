A transgender student rights advocacy group and the ACLU of New Hampshire have filed a friend-of-the-court brief urging the state’s Supreme Court to uphold a Manchester School District policy that prevents officials from informing parents about their child’s “transgender status” without the student’s permission.

Joining ACLU-NH in filing the brief this week were GLBTQ Legal Advocates and Defenders (GLAD) in Boston, Milford parent Heather Romeri and her son Nico, a transgender high school student; directors of diversity, equity and inclusion for New Hampshire public schools; faith leaders, medical organizations and LGBTQ advocacy organizations.