Cryptocurrency

A collection of bitcoin, litecoin and ethereum tokens sit in this arranged photograph in Danbury, U.K., on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. On Wednesday, billionaire Warren Buffett said on CNBC that most digital coins won’t hold their value.

 Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

State officials are going after two cryptocurrency companies they claim defrauded New Hampshire residents.

The Secretary of State’s Bureau of Securities Regulation said Thursday in a news release it has submitted separate staff petitions against Voyager Digital Ltd. and Celsius Network, Inc., along with their subsidiaries and affiliates, accusing both of fraud and selling unregistered securities.