The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Charitable Trust Unit is in court dealing with the remains of disgraced charity Project VetCare.
The complaint for receivership filed in Grafton Superior Court has been ongoing since the Charitable Trust Unit became aware of irregularities with the books at Lebanon-based Project VetCare. According to the unit’s report, PVC’s Executive Director, Danielle Goodwin, was using the money raised for the charity for herself and her family.
“Danielle Goodwin, the former executive director of PVC, used the bank account of this veterans support organization as her own,” the report states. “She took PVC money to pay for her personal and household expenses, vacation trips and gifts for her children.”
Goodwin, who founded the organization, is in prison after pleading guilty in 2018 to eight counts of theft for allegedly stealing close to $100,000 from Project VetCare.
According to the Charitable Trust Unit’s report, Project VetCare provided emergency services to veterans by operating a food pantry, purchasing goods, making grants and issuing loans. It also was active in assisting veterans filing disability claims. The organization also raised large sums of money through donations as veterans causes are generally popular, according to the report.
In early 2016, a few board members discovered that Goodwin was getting oil deliveries to her home paid for by PVC, used PVC funds to pay for home repairs, and also discovered that she paid for a vacation cruise with the charity’s funds, according to the report.
The full board consisted of Danielle Goodwin, Robert L. Chambers, Goodwin’s husband Gavin Goodwin, Dana Pirovane, Mark Parton, John Donovan and Andrew Steele. Donovan, Steele and Parton were outvoted during a May 2016 meeting in which they pushed for an investigation of Goodwin’s spending, according to the report.
“The directors of PVC apparently did not know about her activity until the spring of 2016. At that point, instead of taking action, a majority of the board voted against conducting a proper investigation of Danielle Goodwin,” the report states.
Earlier this year, prosecutors dropped criminal charges against Sarah Healey Donahue and her husband, Alexander Donahue, for their alleged involvement in the Project VetCare case. Alexander Donahue is Danielle Goodwin’s son and helped her operate the charity.
The Donahues were tried last year for allegedly stealing money from the charity, but the jury mostly deadlocked after Goodwin’s testimony added confusion to the case, according to court records. Instead of another trial in the case, Goodwin agreed to serve more jail time this year after prosecutors say she failed to uphold her end of her plea agreement to testify truthfully against her son.
According to a transcript of a phone call Goodwin made from jail before the trial, she seemed to be prepared to get her son and daughter-in-law out of legal trouble, according to court records.
“I guess this will be my finest moment because I’m now given the opportunity to try and pull them both out of the hopper,” she said. “My lawyer said the prosecutor is stupid for putting me in as a witness … you know ’cuz bringing in the mother? Are you kidding? Any mother worth half her weight would fall on her sword all day long. I have to set the record straight.”
Goodwin initially told police she knew she was taking $12,000 that was not hers and giving it to the Donahues, according to a motion. However, she testified that the money was hers, that she was owed money by the charity, according to court records.