Merrymeeting River
Studies have confirmed the Powder Mill Hatchery is responsible for 67% of the nitrogen and phosphorous pollution there.

 Union Leader File

CONCORD -- A federal judge has ordered the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department to pay $333,200 in attorney fees to the Conservation Law Foundation to cover the organization's legal bills associated with their lawsuit over pollution from the Powder Mill fish hatchery.

A ruling by U.S. District Court Judge Paul Barbadoro also calls for $23,200 in costs associated with the long-running case, which was settled last year when the state agreed to build a state-of-the-art wastewater treatment site at the fish hatchery, which is located in New Durham.