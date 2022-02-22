Public defenders in New Hampshire — the taxpayer-funded lawyers who provide legal service to criminal defendants who are poor — voted on Friday to unionize, according to the State Employees Association.
Christine Turgeon, a spokeswoman for the New Hampshire SEA, said she is limited in what she can say, citing a seven-day waiting period that allows either side to contest the vote.
But she confirmed that the public defenders and appellate defenders did vote for SEA representation on Friday.
“It’s very exciting, everybody’s happy,” Turgeon said.
The vote was 56-49, with 13 people who did not vote, said Randy Hawkes, executive director of New Hampshire Public Defenders, the private, non-profit agency that runs the program. He said the mail-in voting took place over a two-week period.
“While I’m disappointed with the results, we have to respect the individual choices of the attorneys who voted,” he said. He said he looks forward to contract negotiations.
According to its website, the program has 10 offices across the state and represents both adults and juveniles accused of any crime that is a Class A misdemeanor or higher.
A veteran defense attorney and former public defender said a starting public defender earns about $52,900 a year in salary plus benefits.
“I think the pay is abysmally low and needs to be changed,” said Richard Guerriero, the president of the New Hampshire Bar Association. Guerriero stressed he was speaking on his own behalf and not the Bar association.
A vote for representation does not automatically mean that pay or benefits will increase.
It means the workers want the union to negotiate a contract that will cover pay, benefits and working conditions.
Hawkes said he believes those who favored unionization are frustrated with the low pay and heavy workload. Although caseloads for each public defender are supposed to be capped at 70, most caseloads reach up to 90 or 100.
He said he has been working with the Judicial Council, the Legislature and Gov. Chris Sununu to address the problem.