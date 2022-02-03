BYFIELD, Mass. — Less than two months after being expelled from The Governor's Academy, a former student and his family filed a lawsuit against the prestigious private school, claiming officials there did not give him full due process as promised in the student handbook.
The student was banned from the boarding school Dec. 16, roughly a month after a female student reported to officials he had sex with her without permission at an alcohol-fueled Fourth of July party in New Hampshire last summer.
The 27-page lawsuit, filed Monday in Salem Superior Court, claims not only did the school violate its own student handbook when investigating the girl's claim but it is also guilty of sex discrimination by believing her version of events over his. The names of the plaintiff and his family, along with the female student, were all concealed by John Doe-like aliases.
The plaintiff was entering his senior year at the time of the party and had never been disciplined by the school prior to his expulsion. He was barred from campus following the girl's complaint, according to the lawsuit. It is unknown how old the girl was at the time of the party.
"In reaching its ultimate decision, the school engaged in disparate treatment of (the plaintiff) based on his gender. Among other things it did so by banning (him) from campus based solely on (the girl's) complaint — a decision that was based at least in part on the stereotype that males are inherently sexual aggressors," the lawsuit reads.
Should a judge or jury rule in favor of the former student, he and his family are asking to be allowed back in school, his disciplinary record expunged and that they be awarded "compensatory and punitive damages."
Because of the school's action, the lawsuit claims, the former student and his parents suffered and will continue to suffer "serious damages."
"The school has a policy of notifying all colleges to which a student has applied of disciplinary findings within 10 days, giving (the plaintiff) no choice but to withdraw his college applications for the 2022-2023 academic year," the lawsuit reads. "The decision therefore has cost (the plaintiff) not only the completion of his education at the school, but his planned enrollment in college the next year. The decision has caused (the plaintiff) the loss of future educational opportunities, the loss of a job and other economic opportunities, reputational harm, and emotional distress and anguish."
Governor's Academy spokesperson Lindsay Batastini declined to discuss the lawsuit, saying the school does not comment on pending litigation.
"The Governor's Academy takes its responsibility to address sexual misconduct seriously. We have clear policies for investigating allegations of sexual misconduct and for student discipline. The academy is known as a caring and nurturing community, and the health and safety of our students is our top priority. We respect the privacy of the individuals involved in the incident and will not release further details," Batastini wrote in an email, adding that the school's student handbook is not public information.
The attorney who filed the suit in court, Jeffrey Pyle of Boston, also declined to comment.
"The lawsuit speaks for itself," Pyle said during a phone call.
It is unknown if criminal charges have been filed related to the lawsuit. The lawsuit does not mention where in New Hampshire the party took place, and Newbury police Chief John Lucey Jr. said his department was "not investigating anything of that nature."
Private schools have far more leeway when it comes to establishing cause for expelling students or meting out disciplinary action when compared to public taxpayer-funded schools.
In addition to claiming the school did not follow its student handbook when conducting its investigation, the lawsuit claims the school received money from the federal Paycheck Protection Program.
PPP was launched during the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic as a way of keeping businesses and institutions afloat amid massive layoffs and shutdowns. If receiving federal money, the lawsuit insinuates, but does not directly claim, the school is now required to follow Title IX federal guidelines in terms of investigating sexual harassment complaints.
Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 protects people from discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance.
The Governor's Academy received a $2.74 million PPP loan from TD Bank via the Small Business Association on April 12, 2020. According to government records, the loan was "paid back in full or forgiven" with the last status update recorded in July.
The timing of the status update suggests but does not confirm, that the school paid back or saw the loan forgiven before the party in July that led to the lawsuit eventually being filed.
But receiving a federal loan regardless when it is paid back or forgiven does not necessarily absolve a private school from following Title IX requirements and could make for a compelling argument before a judge, according to local attorney Nicole Reilly.
The U.S. Department of Education states that private schools which do not receive federal assistance are exempt from Title IX requirements.
