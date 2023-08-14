US-NEWS-CMP-CORONAVIRUS-CAMPUS-REFUNDS-MI

In a file image, the University of Florida campus entrance facing the Warrington College of Business in Gainesville. The Florida Supreme Court recently said it would consider a class-action suit from University of Florida students asking for compensation for being denied services during the COVID-19 shutdown. 

 Miami Herald/TNS

Thousands of college students will get hundreds of dollars in compensation as colleges and universities move this summer to settle multimillion-dollar lawsuits stemming from canceled classes and activities during COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns.

While some of the class-action suits against the colleges and universities are still in litigation, and still others dismissed, several major cases have been settled in recent weeks.