A Michigan sixth-grader was walking down the hallway last year when he was stopped by his school's assistant principal.

The student at Tri County Middle School in Howard City, Mich., was wearing a sweatshirt that read "Let's go, Brandon," a political slogan that became synonymous with a profane insult of President Biden. The assistant principal told the student the sweatshirt was "equivalent to" an expletive, according to a new lawsuit.