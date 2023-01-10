Nicholas Brooks

Nicholas Brooks, who is on trial for assaulting a student while working last year as a substitute teacher at Gorham Middle-High School, testified in his defense on Tuesday in Coos County Superior Court.

LANCASTER — Nicholas Brooks, the former substitute teacher accused of assaulting a student last year at Gorham Middle-High School, said he acted in self-defense to avert an attack on him by someone he described as “rude, vulgar and disruptive.”

On Feb. 17, 2022, Brooks, 72, of Berlin, was serving as a replacement paraeducator in the classroom of teacher Jennie Roberge when he observed a then-14-year old male student with a ball-shaped fidget spinner.