CONCORD -- Gov. Chris Sununu said Tuesday he will nominate the top prosecutor in Rockingham County, Pat Conway, to become a Superior Court judge.
Conway, a Republican, has been Rockingham County Attorney since 2015. She had been an assistant county attorney for 16 years before running for the county attorney position in 2014, according to the Rockingham County website.
“Pat Conway is a well respected, hard-working prosecutor,” Sununu said in prepared remarks. “During her years of service as Rockingham County Attorney and as an assistant county attorney, Pat litigated countless cases before the Superior Court and has the experience needed for this critical role. She will make an exceptional judge.”
Sununu will make the nomination official at Wednesday’s meeting of the Executive Council. The Republican-dominated Council will have to vote on her confirmation.
“I am thrilled to be given the opportunity to continue my work in public service as a judge,” Conway said in prepared remarks. “If confirmed, I pledge to be fair, impartial, thoughtful and hardworking in fulfilling the important duties and responsibilities of a judge.”
According to Sununu’s office, his bipartisan Judicial Selection Commission recommended Conway for the Superior Court opening.
Should she be confirmed, state law requires that New Hampshire House members from Rockingham County select a replacement for the unexpired term.