Gov. Chris Sununu sent a strongly worded letter to the chief justice of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court questioning why a Bay State judge gave custody to Harmony Montgomery to her father, "a horrible individual."
Harmony, who would be 7, has been missing since October 2019.
Sununu said the New Hampshire Division for Children, Youth and Families had been contacted in December 2018 about doing a home study of Harmony’s father, Adam Montgomery and his wife, Kayla. While waiting for additional information, a family court judge in Lawrence, Mass., gave sole custody to Adam Montgomery in February 2019, the letter to Chief Justice Kimberly Budd reads.
“Harmony’s father Adam Montgomery is a monstrous drug dealer with previous convictions including shooting someone in the head and a separate armed attack on two women in Massachusetts,” Sununu wrote.
He called the family “troubled, transient and originally engaged in the Massachusetts child protection system.”
He questions why the Massachusetts courts gave Montgomery custody of Harmony prior to the completion of the home study.
“Why would the Massachusetts court choose to place custody of Harmony with this horrible individual?” the governor wrote. “What caused such a fateful decision?”
He wants to be able to review the judge’s determination and all events leading up to the decision to grant Adam Montgomery custody of Harmony.
“I am formally requesting your cooperation in reviewing the determination of your judge and all events and evidence leading up to his decision and making that review public to assist in bringing Harmony Montgomery home safely,” the letter reads.
He said New Hampshire is undergoing an “aggressive review” of DCYF, but needs to have more information from Massachusetts to determine where the system failed.
“You owe it to Harmony Montgomery, her loved ones, and the public to fully cooperate in handing over the imperative information on this case that could help provide answers and assist with our search,” the governor wrote. “We hope you can agree time is of the essence and give this matter the urgency that is required.”